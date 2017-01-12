BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Independence Realty Trust Inc :
* Independence realty trust announces first quarter monthly cash dividends and provides 2017 earnings guidance
* Independence Realty Trust Inc sees recurring capital expenditures for 2017 $6.0 to $7.0 million
* Independence Realty Trust- for 2017, EPS per diluted share projected to be in range of $0.40-$0.44
* Independence Realty Trust- CFFO per diluted share is projected to be in range of $0.72-$0.76 for FY 2017
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.