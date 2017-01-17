Jan 17 Timmins Gold Corp :

* Timmins Gold Corp. Announces Greg McCunn as new CEO

* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer

* Timmins Gold Corp - in addition to role of CEO, McCunn will also serve as a director on company's board of directors

* Timmins Gold Corp- McCunn will also serve as a director on company's board of directors