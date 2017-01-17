BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Timmins Gold Corp :
* Timmins Gold Corp. Announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
* Timmins Gold Corp - in addition to role of CEO, McCunn will also serve as a director on company's board of directors
* Timmins Gold Corp- McCunn will also serve as a director on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results