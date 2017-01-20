BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88
* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88
Jan 19 Hercules Capital Inc :
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
* Offering was upsized to $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
* Convertible senior notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per year, payable semiannually
* Hercules Capital-To sell to initial purchaser in private offering, $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook