April 25 Cadence Design Systems Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.71 to $0.81
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Cadence reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $445 million to $455 million
* Q1 revenue $448 million versus I/B/E/S view $444.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
