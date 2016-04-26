April 26 Office Depot Inc

* Office Depot Inc announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 same store sales fell 1 percent

* Q1 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.62 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Office Depot Inc says Office Depot continues to expect total company sales in 2016 to be lower than 2015

* Protracted regulatory review of pending staples acquisition continues to have a substantial disruptive impact on business

* Continues to expect to close more than 50 stores during 2016 for a total of at least 400 closures under plan

* Regarding pending Staples acquisition, expect U.S. Federal district court Judge Sullivan to render decision by May 10, 2016

* Office Depot Inc says in 2016, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250 million

* Says expects to incur approximately $100 mln of merger integration expenses over remaining 2016-2017 period

* Continues to expect total annual run-rate merger synergy benefits of more than $750 million from Officemax integration

* Expects offficemax integration to be substantially complete by end of 2017

* Office Depot Inc says estimates it will incur approximately $30 million of expenses in 2016 related to pending acquisition by Staples

* FY2016 revenue view $13.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S