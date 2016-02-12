BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board
Feb 12 Segro Plc :
* Statement regarding press comment
* Notes recent media comment regarding a possible transaction with Roxhill Developments
* Confirms that it is in discussions regarding a possible arrangement with Roxhill
* Talks regarding a possible arrangement with Roxhill that will enable Segro to strengthen its presence in UK big box logistics market
* Arrangement would involve Segro and Roxhill working together over a period of years to develop a number of land sites in Midlands and South East regions of UK, which are currently held under option by Roxhill
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017