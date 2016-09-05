Sept 5 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Invests $4 million in new coating and laser cutting tools for 2017 mass production

* Cutter will be delivered and installed in INNOLUX production facilities in Taiwan in Q1 2017

* New coater will follow in Q2-2017

* Sees new tool to significantly increase total sensor coating capacity and reduce dependency on current single source coater installed at INNOLUX