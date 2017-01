Sept 20 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Has entered into agreement to sell Stortingsgata 6 to Deka Immobilien GmbH

* Agreed property value in transaction is 506.5 million Norwegian crowns ($61.2 million)

* Transaction will be completed mid October 2016 in form of sale of property owning company

($1 = 8.2833 Norwegian crowns)