Oct 11 Victrex Plc

* Fy revenue fell 4 percent to 252.3 million stg

* In line with expectations, Victrex delivered an improved performance in second half and a good finish to 2016

* Core business was in growth, with aerospace and automotive performing well, and a more stable performance in oil & gas

* Q4, overall, saw a good performance with group revenue up 8 percent to 73.7 mln stg (Q4 2015: 68.0 mln stg)

* Q4 group sales volume up 9 percent to 1,216 tonnes (q4 2015: 1,119 tonnes)

* Despite a positive finish to 2016, full year group revenue declined by 4 percent to 252.3 mln stg

* Our early planning assumption suggests consumer electronics volumes will be significantly lower in 2017, compared to 2016

* Will also further enhance our ongoing focus on cost efficiency opportunities over coming year