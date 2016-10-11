UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Oct 11 Victrex Plc
* Fy revenue fell 4 percent to 252.3 million stg
* In line with expectations, Victrex delivered an improved performance in second half and a good finish to 2016
* Core business was in growth, with aerospace and automotive performing well, and a more stable performance in oil & gas
* Q4, overall, saw a good performance with group revenue up 8 percent to 73.7 mln stg (Q4 2015: 68.0 mln stg)
* Q4 group sales volume up 9 percent to 1,216 tonnes (q4 2015: 1,119 tonnes)
* Despite a positive finish to 2016, full year group revenue declined by 4 percent to 252.3 mln stg
* Our early planning assumption suggests consumer electronics volumes will be significantly lower in 2017, compared to 2016
* Will also further enhance our ongoing focus on cost efficiency opportunities over coming year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control