Dec 21 Capio AB (Publ)
* Has signed an agreement to initially acquire 70% of the
shares in CFR Hospitaler A/S
* Says CFR Group comprises four specialized hospitals and
four radiology units with estimated net sales in 2016 of MDKK
280
* Says acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in
Capio Group from January 2017
* Says CFR is expected to have a positive impact on Capio's
earnings during 2017.
* Capio to acquire the Danish hospital group CFR Hospitaler
* Says enterprise value is MDKK 199 for 70% of CFR and capio
has option to acquire remaining 30% of shares after two years
