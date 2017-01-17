Jan 17 Solon Eiendom ASA :

* Acquires three new properties for developement

* Has entered into contracts to acquire three new residential development properties in Oslo and surrounding region

* These properties have total development potential of about 150 units with total acquisition cost of about 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.8 million)

($1 = 8.4962 Norwegian crowns)