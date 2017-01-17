BRIEF-Relmada Therapeutics to provide an update on the development plan for Levocap ER
* Relmada Therapeutics to provide an update on the development plan for Levocap ER
Jan 17 Solon Eiendom ASA :
* Acquires three new properties for developement
* Has entered into contracts to acquire three new residential development properties in Oslo and surrounding region
* These properties have total development potential of about 150 units with total acquisition cost of about 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.8 million)

($1 = 8.4962 Norwegian crowns)
Jan 24 The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
* Stryker Corp says expect 2017 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5% to 6.5%