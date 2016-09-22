UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 TOM TAILOR Holding AG :
* CEO Dieter Holzer to leave the management board of TOM TAILOR Holding AG
* Chief Operating Officer dr Heiko Schäfer appointed CEO on a provisional basis
* Supervisory board chairman Uwe Schröder temporarily joins company's management board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources