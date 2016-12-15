Dec 15 Tryg A/S :
* Sells three investment properties in Copenhagen and signs an agreement for so-called 'sale
and lease back' for the head offices in Ballerup and Bergen.
* At same time, decided to write down value of certain intangible assets on balance sheet
for a total value of approximately 250 million Danish crowns ($35 million)
* Sale of three investment properties and agreed 'sale and lease back' agreements result in
a capital gain after tax of approximately 500 million crowns
* Will book a 100 million crowns goodwill write-down in securator driven by lower growth
than expected in electronic sales in Denmark
* Pro-forma Q4 solvency ratio adjusted for today's transactions, will be increased by about
10 percent compared with Q3 to 227
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 7.1195 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)