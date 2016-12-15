Dec 15 Tryg A/S :

* Sells three investment properties in Copenhagen and signs an agreement for so-called 'sale and lease back' for the head offices in Ballerup and Bergen.

* At same time, decided to write down value of certain intangible assets on balance sheet for a total value of approximately 250 million Danish crowns ($35 million)

* Sale of three investment properties and agreed 'sale and lease back' agreements result in a capital gain after tax of approximately 500 million crowns

* Will book a 100 million crowns goodwill write-down in securator driven by lower growth than expected in electronic sales in Denmark

* Pro-forma Q4 solvency ratio adjusted for today's transactions, will be increased by about 10 percent compared with Q3 to 227 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1195 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)