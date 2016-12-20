BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 Aspen Group Ltd -
* Acquisition of Barlings Beach Holiday Park
* Has exchanged contracts for acquisition of Barlings Beach Holiday Park
* Purchase price of $13.3 million for Barlings Beach
* Subject to completion of all acquisitions in early 2017 as planned, distributable earnings seen in range of 4.8 to 5.3 cents per security
* "Asset will be immediately accretive to earnings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.