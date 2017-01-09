UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 9 Berentzen Gruppe AG :
* Secures early refinancing of its corporate bond
* Exploits favourable financing environment to replace corporate bond (50.0 million euros ($52.74 million)) maturing in October 2017 by a syndicated loan arranged by Deutsche Postbank AG as consortium leader
* After repayment of corporate bond, volume of borrowing was just about halved to 25.5 million euros in line with needs
* CFO Ralf Brühöfner anticipates a significant decrease in annual financing costs from Autumn 2017 onwards with associated positive effects on cash flow and financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources