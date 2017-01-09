Jan 9 Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* Secures early refinancing of its corporate bond

* Exploits favourable financing environment to replace corporate bond (50.0 million euros ($52.74 million)) maturing in October 2017 by a syndicated loan arranged by Deutsche Postbank AG as consortium leader

* After repayment of corporate bond, volume of borrowing was just about halved to 25.5 million euros in line with needs

* CFO Ralf Brühöfner anticipates a significant decrease in annual financing costs from Autumn 2017 onwards with associated positive effects on cash flow and financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)