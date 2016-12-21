BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property enters deal to borrow HK$1.5 billion
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
Dec 21 Otp Bank Nyrt
* Hungary's OTP says makes new acquisition in Croatia - statement
* OTP's Croatian unit has signed agreement to buy 100 percent of Splitska Banka from Societe Generale
* OTP's market share in Croatia to rise to about 10 percent as a result of acquisition
* Transaction expected to close financially in summer 2017
* Integration process could be completed by summer 2018
* OTP does not disclose price paid for Splitska Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange website Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31