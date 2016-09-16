Sept 16 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says "semaglutide significantly reduced the risk of the primary composite endpoint of time to first occurrence of either cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (heart attack) or non-fatal stroke by 26 percent vs placebo, when added to standard of care in 3,297 adults with type 2 diabetes at high CV risk."

* Says results were based on an accumulation of first major adverse CV events (MACE) in 254 people. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)