Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 5 CEO Vittorio Colao of Vodafone Group :
* Says will take a decision on IPO of its Indian unit by the end of the year, nothing decided yet
* "We are getting ready for the IPO in India and we will make a decision before the end of the year," he told reporters at a conference in Santander. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)