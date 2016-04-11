UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Endeavour Mining Corp
* Endeavour mining starts construction of its Hounde Project, its next low-cost gold mine
* Hounde Project expected to increase group's production to about 900,000 ounces per year
* Houndé Project is expected to deliver average production of 190,000 ounces per year over a 10-year mine life
* Initial capital cost is estimated at $328 million, inclusive of $47 million for owner-mining fleet
* Implemented a short-term gold revenue protection program to secure and de-risk necessary cash flows for Hounde Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.