May 4 Fitch On Japan:

* Fitch - Japan's negative rates struggling to find traction

* Fitch - "Too early to assess effectiveness of negative interest rate policy in combating deflation"

* Fitch - "Understanding of unorthodox monetary policies and of risks that may be associated with them is limited"

* Fitch - "Indications so far in 2016 - in consumer prices, business expectations and banks' lending attitudes - are not encouraging"Fitch - Reduction in bank of Japan's perceived room for policy manoeuvre would weaken support that Japan's 'A'/stable sovereign credit rating

