June 27 Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma Sa :

* Announced presentation of preclinical efficacy results for EFFI-7

* Preclinical results presented showed efficacy of EFFI-7, an antagonist of IL-7 receptor, in ulcerative colitis (UC) models, an autoimmune inflammatory bowel disease of colon

* EFFI-7 project is co-financed by Bpifrance in amount of 9.1 million euros ($10.0 million)