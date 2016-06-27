BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
June 27 Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma Sa :
* Announced presentation of preclinical efficacy results for EFFI-7
* Preclinical results presented showed efficacy of EFFI-7, an antagonist of IL-7 receptor, in ulcerative colitis (UC) models, an autoimmune inflammatory bowel disease of colon
* EFFI-7 project is co-financed by Bpifrance in amount of 9.1 million euros ($10.0 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock