June 29 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* The recommended all-share merger between London Stock
Exchange Group plc and Deutsche Börse is subject to certain
Conditions, including one that relates to ISE
* ISE disposal is subject to customary closing conditions
which will be satisfied shortly and, accordingly, completion of
ISE disposal is expected to take place on or around 30 June
2016.
* Upon completion of ISE disposal, ISE will cease to form
part of Deutsche Börse group and therefore ise condition will no
longer be required as a condition to either LSEG acquisition or
Deutsche Börse acquisition.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)