June 30 Hines Reit
* Hines reit announces liquidation plan
* Board of directors unanimously voted to approve a plan for
liquidation and dissolution of company
* Plan includes entering into agreement to sell 7 west coast
office assets in a cash for $1.162 billion to affiliate of
blackstone real estate
* Plan includes hines reit entering into a definitive
agreement to sell seven west coast office assets in a cash
transaction for $1.162 billion
* Hines reit says company will cease paying regular
quarterly distributions after payment of distributions declared
for q2 of 2016
* Is currently in process of selling its interests in and
liquidating remaining assets that comprise its portfolio
* Estimated that net proceeds to be distributed to
stockholders will approximate $6.35 to $6.65 per share of common
stock
* Hines reit says expects to make final dividend
distributions to its stockholders on or before december 31, 2016
