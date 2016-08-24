BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
Aug 24 Barclays Plc
* Sale of Risk Analytics & Index solutions business
* Completed sale of Barclays Risk Analytics And Index Solutions Ltd. To bloomberg L.p. For approximately 615 mln stg
* Pre-Tax gain recognised on completion of transaction is approximately 535 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing