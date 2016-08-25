Aug 25 Adocia Sa
* Adocia announces topline results of Indian Phase 3 trial
of Biochaperone PDGF for diabetic foot ulcer
* BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint in this Phase 3
trial conducted in India
* BC PDGF was confirmed to be safe and well tolerated
* In this trial, BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint of a
statistically significant improvement over placebo in complete
wound closure after twenty weeks of treatment
* There were no safety concerns attributed to BC PDGF
* On diabetic foot ulcer: "we have decided to halt all
development work in this indication"
