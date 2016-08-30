Aug 30 Oragenics Inc :

* Oragenics receives supportive FDA feedback for initiating a phase 2 study protocol for Oral Mucositis Treatment

* Expects to file Investigational New Drug (ind) update in late 2016

* Oragenics Inc says to initiate study with ag013 in united states and europe during early 2017

* Applications for biologic license application exclusivity and fast track designation with FDA will be filed in coming months