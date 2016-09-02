Feedvisor raises $20 mln in private funding round
* U.S.-Israeli algo-commerce firm Feedvisor said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.
Sept 2 Sagax AB :
* Carries out first acquisition in Netherlands - invests 117 million Swedish crowns ($13.7 million)
* Agreed to buy industrial property in Dordrecht at equivalent of 81 million crowns
* Agreed to buy industrial property in Bladel at equivalent of 36 million crowns
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 German automotive interiors maker Grammer rebuffed efforts by Bosnia's Hastor family, a minority shareholder, to replace nearly half of its supervisory board, saying the demand was "completely unexpected and not comprehensible".
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Nasdaq will wind down its London-based interest rate derivatives exchange, NLX, amid flagging volumes since the platform's 2013 launch, with April 28 set to be the last trading day for the exchange.