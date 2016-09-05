Sept 5 Doro AB :

* Doro 8031 launched in a joint offer with Telekom Deutschland in the German market

* Launch of the new LTE smartphone from Doro, the Doro 8031, together with a prepaid tariff and a start-up service from Telekom

* Combined offer will be available at Telekom Deutschland's stores and online shop from September 9 Source text for Eikon:

