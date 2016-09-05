Sept 5 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says in August 2016 it transported 961,851 passengers, which is a 2.7 pct increase compared to August 2015

* Number of cargo units in August increased by 7.4 pct to 26,775 units and number of passenger vehicles increased by 3.5 pct to 125,911 compared to August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)