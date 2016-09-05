Sept 5 African Bank Investments Ltd :

* African Bank repurchases $207 mln worth of foreign bonds

* Says repurchased $207 mln worth of bonds from its foreign currency-denominated bond holders issued under its $6 bln euro medium term note (EMTN)

* Says bank repurchased $134 mln worth of bonds from U.S. bondholders and 79 mln swiss francs worth of bonds from swiss francs bond holders

* Buyback announcement follows EMTN public tender offer and open market repurchases announced in July 2016 of $325 mln worth of bonds

* Says repurchased a weighted average of just under 52 pct of its EMTN bonds since April 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)