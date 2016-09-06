Sept 6 Statoil Asa

* Says increases share in the Wisting discovery

* Statoil and Tullow Norge as have agreed on a transaction whereby Statoil will increase its equity in four licences on Norwegian Continental Shelf

* Transaction includes Wisting discovery in Barents Sea

* Reflects our strong belief in exploration potential on Norwegian continental shelf and our commitment to create value in barents sea

* Statoil has a strong position in hoop area and sees further exploration potential which can bring synergies to area

* Through this transaction Statoil becomes biggest equity holder in wisting discovery, so far only big discovery in hoop area of barents sea

* Npd estimates wisting discovery to contain 241 million boe of recoverable resources

* New, substantial discoveries are required to maintain production on ncs, and resource additions from northern norway are central in reaching this target

* Agreement also gives access to interesting exploration prospects in norwegian sea and barents sea that will be matured for possible drilling in 2018

