Sept 7 Resolute's Calhoun Tissue Operation :

* On Track For First Quarter 2017 start-up

* Completion of commissioning of first tissue converting line at its tissue facility currently under construction in Calhoun, Tennessee.

* Remaining two lines will be commissioned by year-end.

* Resolute Forest Products Inc says new tissue machine will be operational as planned, in q1 of next year