Sept 7 Sagax AB :

* Updates financial targets

* Sees interest coverage ratio to exceed 200 pct in long term (previously expected interest coverage ratio of 150 pct)

* Borrowing level to be below 65 pct in long term (previously target was 70 pct)

* Net debt/EBITDA to be below 9.5 times in long term

* Targets for return on equity and profit from property management unchanged