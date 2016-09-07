UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 Hugo Boss AG
* Gerrit Ruetzel, President & Ceo, Hugo Boss Americas, has decided to leave the company effective September 30
* Effective October 15, 2016, Anthony Lucia will be taking up the position of President & CEO for Hugo Boss US Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources