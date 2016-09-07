Sept 7 Helio SA :

* Sees July-Sept. 2016/2017 net result in green for the first time since having been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Expects July-Sept. 2016 revenue up by c. 60-70 percent year on year

* Higher expected July-Sept. 2016 revenue helped by sales to Jeronimo Martins Polska