* Says reappointed W. John Priestner as President and Chief Executive Officer

* Vendome Resources Corp says accepted resignation of Victor Dario as CFO and appointed Jacques Arsenault in his stead as CFO

* Shareholders of company approved of special resolution approving consolidation of presently issued common shares on 10 for 1 basis