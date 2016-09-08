Sept 8 Hi Media SA :
* Himedia Group pursues its native advertising development strategy
* Sale of non-strategic interests and an increase of its stake in subsidiary Quantum
* Himedia Group sold several non-strategic interests in Aug 2016
* These transactions had no material effect on earnings but a significant impact on group's
cash position
* Non-controlling interests in various startups for a total of 1.3 million euros ($1.46
million)
* Part of group's interest in HiPay Group (representing 2.1 pct of share capital) for a
total of 1.1 million euros
* Group plans to acquire programmatic native advertising management technology used by
Quantum
