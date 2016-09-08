Sept 8 Hi Media SA :

* Himedia Group pursues its native advertising development strategy

* Sale of non-strategic interests and an increase of its stake in subsidiary Quantum

* Himedia Group sold several non-strategic interests in Aug 2016

* These transactions had no material effect on earnings but a significant impact on group's cash position

* Non-controlling interests in various startups for a total of 1.3 million euros ($1.46 million)

* Part of group's interest in HiPay Group (representing 2.1 pct of share capital) for a total of 1.1 million euros

* Group plans to acquire programmatic native advertising management technology used by Quantum