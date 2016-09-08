Sept 8 Olainfarm AS :

* Says has acquired 24 percent shares in Belarussian pharmaceutical company NPK Biotest

* Says it is planned that in nearest future Olainfarm will acquire another 46 percent shares, thus increasing its holdings to 70 percent

* Says for whole 70 percent share in company Olainfarm agreed to pay 2.6 million euros ($2.94 million)

* Says acquisition will allow Olainfarm to place some of its production processes in Belarus