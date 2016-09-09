Intesa's bold gamble stuns cosy club of Italian finance
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles
Sept 9 Carnegie Investment Bank
* Sale of shares in Tobii AB (publ)
* Says Invifed and Northzone, have sold 1,600,000 and 2,000,000 shares respectively in Tobii AB through an accelerated bookbuilding to Swedish and international investors at a price of SEK 75 per share For the original story click here: bit.ly/2c3V5y0 (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles
* No basis for speculation of corporate proposal - QBE (Adds sources, background, share price)
* Calls board meeting on Feb 1 to discuss merger proposal from a company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )