Sept 9 Biodel Inc

* On September 2, 2016, co, Unilife Corp and Unilife Medical Solutions Inc entered into an asset purchase and license agreement

* Unilife parties granted Biodel an option to purchase assets, license to intellectual property relating to Biodel's glucagon emergency management product candidate

* Pursuant to agreement, Biodel agreed to withdraw with prejudice its pending litigation against Unilife Medical Solutions