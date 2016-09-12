Sept 12 Pharmagest Interactive SA :

* H1 operating income 15.6 million euros ($17.5 million) versus 14.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 10.0 million euros versus 9.3 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 63.5 million euros versus 56.2 million euros year ago

* Confirms strong momentum in its growth drivers and remains confident that growth in second half of 2016 will be in line with first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)