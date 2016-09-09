Sept 9 RPM International Inc

* Issued comments in response to SEC's enforcement action filed in connection with co's previously disclosed restatement of results for Q1, Q2 and Q3 of fiscal 2013

* Restatements had no impact on audited results for fiscal 2013, and audit committee concluded that no intentional misconduct on part of any of officers

* "believe allegations have absolutely no merit and are product of prosecutorial overreach"