* Results For The Year Ended June 30 2016

* FY revenue up 8.4 pct to 12.19 bln rand

* FY headline earnings per share up 10.6 pct to 464.1 cents

* Final dividend of 220 cents per share, total normal dividend up 11.5 pct to 370 cents per share

* FY operating profit up 12.4 pct to 2.15 bln rand

* I&J to benefit from impact of weaker rand on export revenues as it has secured more than half of its export currency for next FY at rates better than those FY 2016