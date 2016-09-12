Sept 12 Celgene corp

* Announces interim topline data from trial of investigational oral GED-0301 in patients with active crohn's disease

* Celgene corp says data show endoscopic improvement and clinical response and remission at week 12

* Safety and tolerability consistent with previous studies

* Data from observation portion of trial are expected in 2017 and phase iii registration program is ongoing