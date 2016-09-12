Sept 12 H Lundbeck A/S :

* EVP and CFO, Anders Götzsche, sold on Sept. 9 total of 39,939 Lundbeck shares at price of 262.04 Danish crowns ($39.55) and on Sept. 12 total of 11,061 Lundbeck shares at price of 257.02 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6261 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)