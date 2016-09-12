Sept 12 LegacyTtexas Financial Group Inc :

* LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. announces reopening of subordinated notes offering

* Says has reopened public offering of its 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2025

* Plans to use net proceeds for potential strategic acquisitions & investments in LegacyTexas Bank as regulatory capital