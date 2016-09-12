Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 LegacyTtexas Financial Group Inc :
* LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. announces reopening of subordinated notes offering
* Says has reopened public offering of its 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2025
* Plans to use net proceeds for potential strategic acquisitions & investments in LegacyTexas Bank as regulatory capital
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets