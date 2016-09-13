Sept 13 PetroQuest Energy Inc
* PetroQuest energy announces amendment to support
agreements and waiver of minimum condition allowing existing
tenders to be sufficient to consummate exchange offers
* Waiving condition to exchange offers and consent
solicitation requiring valid tender of at least 90% of total
combined outstanding aggregate principal amount
* Waiving the condition to exchange offers and consent
solicitation requiring valid tender of at least 90% of 2017
notes and 2021 notes
* Entered into an amendment to its previously announced
commitment letter for a $50 million four-year multi-draw term
loan facility
* Amendment to reduce minimum required percentage of old
notes exchanged in exchange offers, consent solicitation from
87% to 85.9%
