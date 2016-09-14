Sept 14 Carpenter Technology Corp :
* Will freeze benefits accrued to eligible participants of
general retirement plan effective December 31, 2016
* Company will freeze benefits accrued to eligible
participants of general retirement plan ("grp") effective Dec 31
* Affected employees will be transitioned to company's
401(k) plan
* Company also announced plans to voluntarily contribute
$100 million to GRP within next 60 days
* Says now expects net pension expense for fiscal year 2017
to be approximately $39 million to $44 million
* Has updated its forward looking guidance for fiscal year
2017 related to net pension expense and pension contributions
* Says expects to make a discretionary pension contribution
of $100 million during fiscal year 2017
* Expects an approximately $40-45 million reduction in its
annual net pension expense
* Also expects to record certain non-cash charges related to
change of an amount less than $1 million
* Reduction in net pension expense excludes expected
incremental defined contribution plan costs of about $5 million
in h2 of fy2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: