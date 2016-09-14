Sept 14 4AIM SICAF :

* Net loss at June 30 of 0.1 million euros ($112,290.00)

* Says that results at June 30 are not compared year on year as 4AIM was set up on March 16

* Says there are no revenues at June 30 as the company was not operative in the first half of the year