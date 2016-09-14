Sept 14 eDreams Odigeo SA :

* Says launches a senior secured notes offering due 2021, with an aggregate principal amount of 425.0 million euros ($477.7 million)

* Net proceeds of the offering along with existing cash on the balance sheet are expected to be used to redeem outstanding euro-denominated 7.5 percent senior secured notes due 2018 and 10.38 percent senior notes due 2019

